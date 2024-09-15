Duluth

Inline skater dies after Duluth marathon

Mike Lufholm, 36, of Minneapolis was remembered as an ambassador for inline skating in Minnesota.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 15, 2024 at 10:38PM
Mike Lufholm of Minneapolis died after an apparent medical incident at the Northshore Inline Marathon race course in Duluth on Saturday. Provided by Maureen Steltz Photography

A participant in an inline skating race held Saturday died after the competition, race officials announced on a Facebook page Sunday.

Mike Lufholm, 36, of Minneapolis was remembered in Northshore Inline Marathon organizers’ Facebook post as an active member of the rollerblading community. He died following an apparent medical incident at the race course.

“Mike was a true ambassador for inline skating with a passion for the sport,” one commenter said. Another recalled seeing him in Duluth before the race with his wife and newborn daughter on Friday.

Lufholm grew up in northern Minnesota and began skating in middle school, according to his team member profile on Rollerblade.com.

Race officials thanked participants who came to Lufholm’s aid, including first responders and medical professionals who helped provide care.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, daughter, family, and all those who were close to him. He made such an impact on the rollerblading community,” the Facebook post said.

This is the second death in eight days of an athlete during a Minnesota endurance race in eight days. A runner died Sept. 8 after the City of Lakes Half Marathon. Blake Joseph Groulx, 27, of Minneapolis suffered “cardiac issues while finishing the last stretch” of the 13.1-mile race around Lake Harriet and Bde Maka Ska, according to his obituary.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune's Ramsey County reporter.

