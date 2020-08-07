A spring online benefit concert by the Indigo Girls has led to donations to eight Minnesota Indigenous organizations.

With their May 14 show, the veteran singers raised more than $230,000 that will be distributed to 50 groups to deal with food security, environmental protection, sustainable agriculture, education, outreach, arts, culture and other needs.

The recipients of funds in Minnesota are the Urban Roots/American Family Center in St. Paul; Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis; Four Seasons Cultural Camps in Cloquet; White Clay Industries in Naytahwaush; Bois Forte Food Sovereignty and Sustainable Agriculture in Eveleth; and Ogema Organics, White Earth Land Recovery Project, and Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute in Callaway.

The Grammy-winning, Georgia-based Indigo Girls – Amy Ray and Emily Saliers -- have long been involved with environmental and Indigenous issues. For 28 years, they have worked with Honor the Earth and its executive director Winona LaDuke.

“We are full of gratitude for their many contributions and for almost three decades of friendship and resilience in the face of struggle,” LaDuke said in a statement. “Now, many will benefit as we move through this uncertain period.”