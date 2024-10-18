Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

U.S. authorities have said the killing of Pannun was to have occurred just days after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist who had been exiled from India, was shot and killed outside a cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Prosecutors say the goal was to kill at least four people in Canada and the U.S. by June 29, 2023, and then more after that.