In Willmar, a soccer field becomes a refuge from heated immigration debate

Everyone here knows someone at risk. Families not fearful of deportation still deal with the everyday struggles and striving of immigrant life. This year, one player left the team, saying he had to work to support his family. Another plans to live with his sister once his parents move back to Mexico this winter. Every week, Winter called the mother of a Somali player, who was needed at home to care for six younger siblings. Winter pleaded with her that soccer wasn’t some frivolous pursuit.