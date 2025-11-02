In Willmar, a soccer field becomes a refuge from heated immigration debate

WILLMAR, MINN. — Every year or two, a player on Willmar’s boys varsity soccer team drops out midyear and leaves the country. Head coach Jeff Winter never knows exactly what happened.
It’s one of the many challenges of coaching in this diverse west-central Minnesota town of 21,000. All but two varsity players this season are children of immigrants. Some players are U.S. citizens. Some are permanent residents. Some are undocumented immigrants. Winter doesn’t ask. The best players get playing time, period.
But he constantly worries about his boys. This year, Winter’s worries have been even more stark as the cloud of increased immigration enforcement under the second Trump administration hovered over Willmar. National news swirled around them: executive orders to halt illegal immigration, more ICE detentions than ever before, massive rallies nationwide supporting immigrant rights. But in this town and on this team, lives anxiously moved forward.
Everyone here knows someone at risk. Families not fearful of deportation still deal with the everyday struggles and striving of immigrant life. This year, one player left the team, saying he had to work to support his family. Another plans to live with his sister once his parents move back to Mexico this winter. Every week, Winter called the mother of a Somali player, who was needed at home to care for six younger siblings. Winter pleaded with her that soccer wasn’t some frivolous pursuit.
This season, expectations for the team were high. They’d lost just two starters from the top-seeded team in last year’s sectional tournament. Maybe the Cardinals could make their first state tournament since 2021; maybe they could win their first state title.
But real-life problems lingered on the periphery of players’ minds. Soccer became their refuge.
“Making the state tournament? We’ll see,” Winter said. “The real mission is to make this their place, to make it their home. Soccer is just the vehicle that I know. And it’s the one sport all cultures play.”
Winter, a Twin Cities native, moved here decades ago as middle-school counselor. Since then, the town has undergone a seismic shift. Willmar is home to Jennie-O turkey, the county seat of the biggest turkey-growing county in America’s biggest turkey-producing state. As agriculture leaned more heavily toward immigrant labor, Willmar shifted from virtually all white as recently as the 1990s to, according to the latest American Community Survey, 40% nonwhite in 2023. The school district is almost two-thirds nonwhite, with 29 different languages spoken in homes. Winter’s team has two white players alongside players whose families hail from Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, Somalia, Brazil and Myanmar.