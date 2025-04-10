In wake of leader’s death, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres elevates Tamara Kangas Erickson to the top spot

It’s the beginning of a new era at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Days after a poignant memorial to late president and artistic director Michael Brindisi, who died Feb. 5 and left his stamp on the company that he ran for 37 years, the nation’s largest dinner theater announced that it has elevated one of his closest artistic collaborators to the top spot.
Vice president and resident choreographer Tamara Kangas Erickson, 53, worked with Brindisi on 52 shows over her career, including nearly every mainstage production at the theater since 2004, when she became resident choreographer.
She has been CDT’s vice president since 2010, when both she, Brindisi and a group of assembled investors bought —and saved — the now-thriving concern.
Kangas Erickson’s vision will offer both continuity and innovation for the company, said board member and co-owner Jim Jensen.
“Her deep appreciation for the arts, coupled with her unwavering dedication to our staff, artists, employees, and audiences, make her the perfect leader to continue and build upon the remarkable legacy established by Michael Brindisi,” Jensen said.
On Thursday, Kangas Erickson elaborated on that sentiment.
“We’re going to be holding on to those things that our customers hold so valuable, which includes stories with heart, intimacy and an exchange of energy told with high, unmatched quality,” Kangas Erickson said. “Michael and I both loved to find the heart in stories, but I also have a passion for visuals and style, so maybe that will show up a little more.”