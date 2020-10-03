Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, visited Minneapolis and St. Paul Saturday to talk to Black-owned business owners, distribute food at a nonprofit and address female voters.

Biden first stopped in St. Paul’s historically Black Rondo neighborhood, where she met with the owners and patrons of Flowers By Carolyn and the Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe to discuss the Biden campaign’s “Build Back Better” plan to help small businesses. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter accompanied Biden to the businesses.

Journalists were not permitted to observe the meetings due to limited space and COVID-19 safety protocols, said her staff. They observed from outside the businesses.

Brian White Jr., who owns 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery on the corner of Selby Avenue and N. Milton Street with his father, aunt and uncle, said he welcomed Biden’s visit. The Black-owned business is located across from the flower shop and sported a Biden-Harris campaign sign in the window.

White said the next president can help small and Black-owned businesses by improving access to capital and space, and keeping abreast of state and city policies that most directly affect such businesses.

“Sometimes when you’re working at the federal level ... it’s easy to lose sight of what’s going on at the grassroots level,” he said.

Jen Thorson and Rae Cornelius, neighbors who live a few doors down from the ice cream shop, joined more than a dozen Biden-Harris supporters who stood watch outside.

“We have to restore decency,” Cornelius said.

“It’s fundamentally the future of our country at stake,” Thorson said.

Cornelius volunteers with two organizations — one bipartisan and one left-leaning — to encourage people to vote. Thorson was being trained earlier in the day to help the Biden-Harris campaign reach voters via text message.

“I really haven’t been this involved” before, said Cornelius.

Biden also visited the Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul, which collaborates with the nonprofit Esperanza to distribute free food to 500 to 800 families a week. The groups are bipartisan.

Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., joined Biden at the foundation to distribute food. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was also scheduled to appear but had a scheduling conflict.

“It’s great,” Esperanza’s community outreach specialist Carlos Montoya said of Biden’s visit. “It puts a magnifying glass on what we’re doing here.”

Biden planned to end her day visiting with women voters.