At the beginning of the book, Tuck depicts Czeslawa helping her parents on their farm in southeast Poland and going for country rides on the back of local boy Anton’s motorcycle. But Czeslawa’s world implodes when the Nazis invade, close her school and start expelling Poles from their land to make room for German settlers. Some Poles are sent to the fatherland to be “germanized” and some are enslaved as laborers. Czeslawa and her mother are put in the group bound for Auschwitz.