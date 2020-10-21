A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder in a suspected case of mistaken identity that left a Floridian shot in a Red Wing street.

Michael R. Reyes, of Red Wing, admitted in Goodhue County District Court this week to second-degree murder in connection with the killing in June 2019 of D’andre S. Hicks, of Tampa.

The plea deal calls for first-degree murder and several other felony counts to be dismissed. It also includes giving Reyes a sentence of 19½ years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, that would leave about 10 years to be served in prison, with the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

On June 25, 2019, police officers saw the 28-year-old Hicks bleeding and down in the road on Plum Street outside a KwikTrip convenience store.

Anthony Rowe, who identified himself to police as Hicks’ brother, said he heard the gunfire and ran to the scene from his home nearby. Rowe said he and Reyes had gotten into a fight earlier in the day as part of an ongoing rift.

“The reason they shot my brother was because they thought that my brother was me,” Rowe said, according to the criminal complaint. “The shirt my brother had on, I had that on earlier.”

Authorities caught up with a drunken Reyes the next day in a Woodbury hotel and arrested him, but not before he fought with law enforcement, according to the charges.