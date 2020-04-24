THE Traveler Sheldon "Sam" Sampson of Faribault, Minn.

Morning fog shrouds 11th-century Reichsburg Castle in Cochem, Germany, on the Moselle River. Sampson snapped the photo using his Apple iPhone XS during a 12-day river cruise with his wife. The waterway, a tributary of the Rhine, flows through France, Luxembourg and Germany. "I knew that fog was common in the fall and just happened to be outside at the right moment," Sampson wrote in an e-mail. The medieval castle towering over the river is an eye-catching landmark. "Reichsburg Castle has a tower called the witches' tower, as legend has it that women were thrown off this tower to determine if they were witches. The fog seemed to give it a fairy-tale look to go with this legend," he wrote.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.