In case you missed it

Minnesota fishing opener: Star Tribune outdoors reporter Tony Kennedy looked at the uncertainty surrounding the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrote Kennedy: Resort owners, fishing families, guides, marinas, tourism officials and bait shop owners all are taking a wait-and-see approach. “Most are expecting a smaller, less-festive fishing opener this year while others foresee a potential collapse.”

Dennis Anderson: The Mississippi’s Pool 4 near Red Wing is busy — for now.