In case you missed it

Minnesota fishing opener: Star Tribune outdoors reporter Tony Kennedy looked at the uncertainty surrounding the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrote Kennedy: Resort owners, fishing families, guides, marinas, tourism officials and bait shop owners all are taking a wait-and-see approach. “Most are expecting a smaller, less-festive fishing opener this year while others foresee a potential collapse.”
Dennis Anderson: The Mississippi’s Pool 4 near Red Wing is busy — for now.
Golf
Souhan: Masters memories never fade for St. John's star Schmitz
In 2015, Sammy Schmitz, the former All-America from St. John's, won the U.S. Mid-Am to earn a berth in the 2016 Masters. He played two rounds at the Masters, missing the cut but gaining lifelong memories.
High Schools
'People want answers.' Over 200 school officials on prep video conference
"We recognize that working with unknowns and a great level of uncertainty is very difficult and can be very frustrating for everyone," MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said.
Twins
30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament
Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America's pastime on hold.
Vikings
AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans
The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Sports
The Latest: To bee or not to bee: Spelling contests reshown
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___On what would have been the final day of the Masters, ESPN…