Kagge’s book itself is an exploration, not only of his 1990 journey to the North Pole, but of the history of humanity’s quest to stand on top of the world. Kagge’s trek north took an unimaginably enervating 58 days, during which he and compatriot Børge Ousland skied while each pulling a sled that initially weighed 265 pounds. Yet Kagge admits to no magical insight into polar explorers, writing “I will never understand all the reasons why people want to go to the North Pole. I am not even sure of my own motives.”