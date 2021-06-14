For the first time, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is largely relying on digital blueprints as it finalizes plans for a major remake of Hwy. 169 through Elk River.

Contractor WSB is designing the roads for MnDOT's "Highway 169 Redefine" project, and is believed to be the first firm to deliver a whole set of plans in three-dimensional digital format to the agency.

"We're typically traditional, not on the cutting edge, but this is helping MnDOT get ready for where the industry is going," said MnDOT's Darren Nelson, the project manager on the effort to transform Hwy. 169 from a road with traffic lights to a freeway between the Hwy. 101 interchange and 197th Avenue. "The [long-term] goal is full digital delivery and to get rid of paper plan sets."

Small parts of MnDOT projects have used 3-D technology in the past, Nelson said. But this is the first time on such a large scale, he said.

With the move, MnDOT joins other state transportation departments around the country that are slowly adopting Building Information Modeling (BIM) vs. the standard two-dimentional computer-aided designs. Those states include Iowa, Utah and New York.

Among BIM's benefits is creating a seamless workflow from design through construction, said Peter Muehlbach, WSB's senior director of Transportation Program Management. BIM also produces accurate data, brings better risk management and improves quality, he said. The Federal Highway Administration adds that BIM can increase revenue for contractors, keep projects on schedule and because projects are built virtually before actual construction begins, help identify problem points that can be addressed before costly mistakes are made and on-site corrections are required.

In the case of the complex Hwy. 169 project, MnDOT plans to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction as it attempts to reduce bottlenecks by closing current access points and replacing them with four new interchanges. The $158 million project also includes rebuilding adjacent roads and a new bridge and ramps to improve traffic flow at the Hwy. 169/Hwy. 101/10 interchange. The project will be carried out in three stages between 2022 and 2024.

By using a 3-D model, "we were able to model the traffic impact for each stage." Muehlbach said. "We did 42 iterations of this project. It helps us make more informed decisions that affect the public."

Nelson said a virtual representation of what will be built has allowed MnDOT, contractors and consultants to easily review the project impacts.

"We can make changes daily and see if there are conflict points," Nelson said. "We can float ideas in real time and see the effects. That's huge."

Nelson said technology has advanced in recent years allowing MnDOT to move into the 3-D world, something that has been lagging across the transportation spectrum. But that does not mean the days of paper plans are over.

"Contractors will still want to look at a piece of paper," Nelson said. Signatures will still be needed on paper, too, he said.

Nelson doesn't think MnDOT will require digital plans right away, but "this will shape the way the entire industry delivers project plans in the future."

