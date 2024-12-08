In a coup, artworks owned by Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz are coming to Minnesota in March

“I remember our first time at the Brooklyn Museum, and we walked in. Swizz had been there before me — you know he’s 1,000% OCD when it comes to the art and I love that so much about him — and so when I joined him, we were standing in the room with the Meleko piece, which occupies the entire room,” Keys said. “I am not a crier, but in that room, I started to cry. It really did feel like we were standing on the shoulders of [giants].”