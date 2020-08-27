Observations from what definitely is the strangest of 23 summers covering NFL training camps …

With no preseason games and only nine out of 10 practices open to this observer, here are some pleasant surprises, some concerns and some areas that bear further observation:

• Everything about first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson is smooooth. The NFL-ready receiver should make an immediate impact whether he starts right away or not.

• Biggest concern? Danielle Hunter still not practicing. The Vikings say don’t worry. Sorry, but until details are given or Danielle practices, worry, people. Worry a lot.

• Barring injuries, second-round draft pick Ezra Cleveland essentially will be redshirted as the No. 3 left guard this season. No player’s ability to compete for a starting job was harmed more by all the COVID-19 restrictions.

• Third-round draft pick Cameron Dantzler is outplaying first-rounder Jeff Gladney and has moved into the starting nickel. But that’s not a knock on Gladney. All the young corners have looked polished beyond their years. And fresher than Xavier Rhodes. And “sticky,” as quarterback Kirk Cousins described their coverage.

• The Vikings won’t announce it, but Dakota Dozier is the starting left guard. Great young man, but that doesn’t move the needle here. Neither does moving Pat Elflein to right guard. The offensive line will be a concern until it proves otherwise on game day. So, without live action — with cut blocking, tackling and Cousins not off-limits — the concern stays as high as it was seven months ago when the offense was held to seven first downs and 147 yards in the playoff beatdown at San Francisco.

• The offense is built around Cook. He will make $1.3 million this season. Cousins? Well, he’s guaranteed $40 million this season. So, the $38.7 million question is: Even though things have been quiet since their contract talks broke off last week, have we really heard the last of the backroom bickering between Cook and the Vikings?

• Hats off to an improved Bisi Johnson for making Jefferson’s eventual rise to No. 2 (or 1) receiver a real battle. Either way, the Nos. 2-3 guys behind Adam Thielen look better than expected. And that cancerous pout factor has been removed.

• Safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris look extraordinary. Wish them good health because there’s no scarier spot on the depth chart than what’s behind them. Converted corner Nate Meadors and recently signed Steven Parker are the only non-rookies backing them up.

• Let’s wait until the regular season to see how well Ifeadi Odenigbo does replacing Everson Griffen as the starter at right defensive end. Odenigbo was explosive as a breakout backup last year. But he hasn’t jumped out like that this summer.

• Right tackle Brian O’Neill’s body language on the field oozes confidence. The good kind. The kind that comes with a rising star at his position. Hunter’s backup, Jalyn Holmes, has had his hands full and then some.

• Punter Britton Colquitt’s camp has been mysteriously interesting. He has been either absent or idled for most of camp. He’s been spotted working with the trainers and hadn’t punted in a week before getting some work in Tuesday. He looked rusty at first but also had some nice punts inside the 20. If they had to, the Vikings could get by with another punter short-term. But Colquitt’s work as a holder on placekicks is a big reason behind kicker Dan Bailey’s resurgence last season. Bailey has looked solid in camp.

• Still waiting for receiver Tajae Sharpe to stand out. He’s running out of time. The veteran free-agent pickup is definite roster bubble guy at this point. Chad Beebe and Alexander Hollins appear to be in line behind Thielen, Johnson and Jefferson.

• And, finally, what about Cousins!? Well, as he put it, he’s won some and he’s lost some this camp. He’s been shown up by Dantzler on a couple of well-documented big plays. But he’s still showcasing the arm strength that attracted the Vikings. Gary Kubiak, who stepped up from consultant to offensive coordinator, is moving the pocket more, calling a lot of misdirection plays. Cousins looks comfortable, but then again, the true test won’t come until Sept. 13 when he’s facing the Packers, a team that not only beat him twice last year but also held him to his two lowest passer ratings (52.9, 58.8) of the season.

Mark Craig is an NFL and Vikings Insider. Twitter: @markcraigNFL

E-mail: mcraig@startribune.com