A man was killed early Saturday when two vehicles collided at the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. 26th Street in Minneapolis, police said.

First responders were called to the scene at 3:42 a.m., police spokesman John Elder said in a news release. They found the two vehicles just west of the intersection, both severely damaged.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle on E. 26th Street struck another that was southbound on Cedar. The southbound vehicle’s driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. The other car’s three occupants suffered noncritical injuries.

“Factors believed to be present in this crash are possible drug or alcohol impairment, excessive speed and failing to obey a traffic control device on the part of the striking vehicle,” Elder said. A search warrant was issued to test for the presence of drugs or alcohol in the blood of the suspect driver, who is in his 30s, he said.

The victim’s name and other details will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.