I’m 22, with a new job focused on clean water. Here’s why I’m doing it.
Capitalism is meant to push society forward. It was not built to just accept the first product that completes a goal, especially when it poisons people and the environment.
If I were to describe my generation, Gen Z, in one word, it would be “desensitized.” Growing up in a post-9/11 world, we have never known a world at peace; our lives have been punctuated by tragedy and unrest. At 10 years old, in a mandatory assembly following the Sandy Hook shooting, I learned I could be killed in my classroom at any time. At 14, I cried in the bathroom when Donald Trump was first elected, terrified I’d have fewer rights than my mother did at my age. During the COVID pandemic, my high school graduation moved online and college graduation was uncertain amid global protests. This isn’t to evoke sympathy, but to illustrate the America I grew up knowing. Born into a world that tells us and shows us we are disposable, those in my generation have seen a lot in our short lives.
I’m a 22-year-old working my first job out of college at Clean Water Action Minnesota, fighting to protect and preserve clean, drinkable and fishable water for all. My team led the charge to advocate for and pass the most comprehensive PFAS restrictions in the world, Amara’s Law. PFAS, or the “forever chemical,” is a class of chemicals that repel both oil and water. It’s used in items like raincoats and nonstick pans, but also food packaging and care products like microwave popcorn, floss and cosmetics. PFAS is also a toxic chemical. This isn’t a secret; it isn’t an opinion. Manufacturers have been aware of this since its inception more than 75 years ago, and it is still being sold to consumers.
A few years ago, Amara Strande and her family became unwavering advocates for PFAS restrictions in Minnesota. I didn’t know Amara, but I’m older than she ever lived to be. A rare form of cancer she believed to be linked to PFAS exposure took Amara’s life days before her 21st birthday; she died before she could see this law implemented. Hearing Amara’s story and her determined fight for change had a profound impact on me. I wasn’t just working to protect Minnesota, I was working to prevent another child like Amara from getting sick.
As a desensitized Gen Z’er, it is hard to rattle me. I thought I was prepared for what it would be like as a young woman entering the field of politics, knowing there would be challenges. Witnessing moments at the State Capitol I had studied, the bang of the gavel and the calling of the testifiers loomed larger than life. But this reverence quickly faded as discussions trying to justify rolling back lifesaving legislation in favor of a business’ bottom line prevailed. I heard jokes about how much money this will make corporations, and watched eyes roll at the mention of environmental and human health impacts. The legislators who promise to protect and advocate for their constituents don’t always keep those promises. I was heartbroken and scared.
Amara’s Law is being implemented well, and Minnesota is better for it. We are incredibly grateful for our allies, whose hard work and determination helped pass such monumental legislation. But now, Amara’s Law is at risk once again. Bills HF 1627 and HF 81, authored by Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, plan to irresponsibly gut the law, continuing to put polluters before people.
Finding safer PFAS alternatives has the potential to be profitable for businesses of all sizes. Capitalism is meant to push society forward, driving change and fostering new ideas. It was not built to just accept the first product that completes a goal, especially when it poisons people and the environment. We have met innovators and entrepreneurs who are creating effective alternatives to PFAS — they just need support. But they don’t get a chance because large corporations come and try to pick apart critical legislation. Minnesota continues to be poisoned, people continue to get sick, children like Amara continue to die.
I don’t do this work because I want control or hate business. I don’t do this because I think the environment is more important than other parts of society. I do this job because I care about others. I look at my colleagues, coalition partners and allies and see good people working themselves to the bone because they know there are more important things than quarterly earnings. We care about people and we will fight to protect them. We will turn off the tap on PFAS. For Amara, Minnesota and the world.
Morgan Schafer lives in Minneapolis.
