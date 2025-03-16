I’m 22, with a new job focused on clean water. Here’s why I’m doing it.

If I were to describe my generation, Gen Z, in one word, it would be “desensitized.” Growing up in a post-9/11 world, we have never known a world at peace; our lives have been punctuated by tragedy and unrest. At 10 years old, in a mandatory assembly following the Sandy Hook shooting, I learned I could be killed in my classroom at any time. At 14, I cried in the bathroom when Donald Trump was first elected, terrified I’d have fewer rights than my mother did at my age. During the COVID pandemic, my high school graduation moved online and college graduation was uncertain amid global protests. This isn’t to evoke sympathy, but to illustrate the America I grew up knowing. Born into a world that tells us and shows us we are disposable, those in my generation have seen a lot in our short lives.