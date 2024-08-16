Did I mention the drought is over? We live in a resort, surrounded by a constellation of lakes brimming with water, thanks to a conga-line of storms this year.
If you're looking to jump in a lake, choose Sunday to do it
A few more showers and scrappy clouds are expected Saturday.
According to Best of Minnesota on X, we have more shoreline than any other state but Alaska, with almost 90,000 miles of lakeshore. If an out-of-town reporter asks, there are 11,842 lakes larger than 10 acres. What happened to “Land of 10,000 Lakes”? Inflation.
This latest storm is moving slower than models predicted, meaning a generous supply of scrappy clouds and a few more showers Saturday. Sunday looks like the better day to go jump in a lake, with sunshine, less wind and afternoon highs near 80.
I’m not sure I believe it yet, but models keep us dry most of next week, with a good shot at 90 the first Sunday of the Minnesota State Fair. Only six days of 90-plus degrees so far this summer, the average is closer to 15 days.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts a milder, drier autumn this year, despite a brewing La Niña Pacific cool phase. Place your bets.
