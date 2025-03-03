If life is just a game, as Trump suggests, how many cards do you hold?

Trump is well-versed in playing life as a game of chance and in betting shrewdly with the cards that come his way, starting with his father’s wealth. In business his forte was using “other people’s money” — debts to him, assets to his lenders. He put their money to work in speculations. He was not a capitalist, creating institutionalized wealth (which became new cards for others) but rather was only a salesman evaluating how he could profit from each transaction as it came along: At what price to buy? At what price to sell? How to convince others to buy what he had put up for sale?