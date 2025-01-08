Identities have been released of the woman who died and a man who was injured late last month when a suspected drunken driver hit them in St. Louis Park.
IDs released of woman killed, man injured last month by suspected drunken driver in St. Louis Park
The victims worked at a printing and direct mailing company.
Manes Thach died after being struck on Dec. 30 near commercial printer Japs-Olson Co. at 7500 Excelsior Blvd., according to her online obituary and a fundraising campaign begun on behalf of her family. She died one day before her 52nd birthday.
The man walking with her has so far survived his injuries. He was identified in a court filing Wednesday as 60-year-old Leangheng Prom, of Shakopee. Both worked at Japs-Olson, the printing and direct mailing company, the firm said.
Jeremy Ryan Sherman, 38, of St. Louis Park, was arrested and charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol. He has since posted bond and is due back in court on Feb. 19.
According to the criminal complaint and a related court document:
Police responded around 6 p.m. and found both people unconscious in the street. Thach was pronounced dead at the scene. Prom was found severely injured and taken to HCMC with modest internal bleeding, as well as head and leg injuries.
Witnesses said the two were in the crosswalk when a vehicle traveling north on Meadowbrook Lane struck them. A witness told police Sherman’s vehicle was “traveling very fast” and did not appear to slow down before striking them, the complaint said.
While at the scene, police say they detected “a strong odor of alcohol” coming from Sherman, the complaint said. He denied drinking and said he had just gotten off work.
Sherman said he was “freaking out” after he “just hit two people with my car,” the complaint continued. Sherman refused to provide police with a preliminary breath test. A blood sample taken from Sherman was submitted for analysis. Test results are pending.
