A 51-year-old woman died and another pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle Monday night in St. Louis Park.
Suspected drunken driver hits two pedestrians, killing one, in St. Louis Park
A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
About 6 p.m. Monday, St. Louis Park police responded to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road. Police found two injured people. The woman died at the scene. The second pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was taken to HCMC with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The 38-year-old man who was driving was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular homicide.
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the St. Louis Park police with the investigation. Witnesses with additional information are encouraged to call 952-924-2618.
