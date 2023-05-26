Officials on Friday released the identities of a man who died and two others who were injured — all from Eden Prairie — in a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday about 35 miles south of Duluth on Hwy. 35 at County Road T near Solon Springs, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Back-seat passenger Mahesh Boya, 24, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, the patrol said. Boya did not have on his seat belt, the patrol added.

Surviving their injuries and hospitalized in Duluth were the driver, 23-year-old Pallapolu Reddy, and 21-year-old Bharath Reddy, the patrol said. A third passenger, 22-year-old Thumu S. Reddy, was not hurt. They all were wearing seat belts, the patrol noted.

"The driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an object in the road and overturned after losing control," a patrol statement read.