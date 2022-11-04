Officials on Friday identified the man who was shot to death earlier this week in St. Paul.

Deandre L. Buckner, 28, of St. Paul, died from gunfire shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday off Payne Avenue on the western edge of the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

A 20-year-old suspect was quickly arrested near the shooting scene on suspicion of murder, remains jailed and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

A resident in the 600 block of Preble Street called 911 said "people with guns were outside," and shots were fired within 30 seconds, a statement from police said.

An officer nearby heard the gunfire and went to the scene, according to police. The officer found Buckner and called for additional police, the statement continued. Fire Department medics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

There have been 32 homicides in St. Paul this year.