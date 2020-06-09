A motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday in Carver County has been identified as Dean Hecksel of Mayer.
Hecksel, 49, was headed north about 3:20 p.m. on County Road 21 in Hollywood Township when he passed another motorcycle and lost control. He swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound sports-utility vehicle, said Sheriff Jason Kamrud.
Hecksel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, Mary Ardolf, 61, of Silver Lake, Minn., was treated on the scene by paramedics for noncritical injuries.
The crash remained under investigation.
