Minneapolis police announce woman’s arrest in fatal shooting of man in September
Robert Martin Heiland, of Minneapolis, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Sept. 17 near the intersection of 26th and Sheridan avenues N., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Heiland was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there on Sept. 30, the office said.
Police Sgt. Garrett Parten and court records show that a 28-year-old woman from Richfield was arrested in Eagan on Dec. 4, and a case has been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Heiland’s death “appears to be related to a narcotics deal,” Parten said.
In the meantime, the woman is being held in the Dakota County jail in connection with felony drug charges stemming from her arrest.
County spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan, speaking on behalf of the examiner’s office, has been asked why Heiland’s identity was released more than three months after his death.
This is the second time this month that the office released the name of a homicide victim roughly three months after the death occurred.
On Dec. 11, the Examiner’s Office said Travion Jacoa Jones, 35, of Ramsey, was shot in the chest on Aug. 30 on Park Avenue S. just north of E. Lake Street and died shortly afterward at HCMC. At the time Jones’ identity was disclosed, Marinan declined to explain the length of time it took.
Typically, the names of homicide victims in the county are released within days to a week or two.
There have been 77 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 81 at this time last year.
