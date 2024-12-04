ID for woman shot to death, found outside in Minneapolis

Officials have identified the woman who was shot to death over the weekend in Minneapolis and left outside.
Family members had not heard from her since Saturday night, police said.
Ra’Lasia Jaquil Wright, 25, of New Hope, was shot in the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday. Her body was found Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue S. in Minneapolis.
Family members had not heard from Wright since Saturday night and tracked her cellphone location, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara. About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers found Wright unresponsive on the ground.
Police have announced no arrests in connection with the killing.
Anyone with information about Wright’s death is urged to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a message at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips to CrimeStoppers leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward.
There have been 73 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 66 at this time last year.
