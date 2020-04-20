Authorities on Monday identified the man who fatally shot his sister and then himself over the weekend at the family's Forest Lake residence.

Phillip R. Kresge, 39, first shot Michelle D. Kresge, 37, Saturday night before taking his own life with a handgun, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Their parents were inside the house at the time and were led to safety by officers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the violence at the property in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue N. and continue to investigate who owns the handgun.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 911 call sent police to the home, where officers found the sister dead inside. A gunshot was heard in the pole barn, where Phillip Kresge had fled.

Sheriff's Office personnel entered the building and located a mortally wounded Phillip Kresge.