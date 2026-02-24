Icy roads cause crashes, road closures and gnarly driving across Minnesota

A coating of freezing rain is all it took to turn Twin Cities-area roads icy on Tuesday, Feb. 24, and numerous crashes and spinouts ensued.
At noon, westbound Interstate 94 at the I-494/94 split in Maple Grove was closed as police worked to clear a jackknifed semi and a wreck that appears to have involved several other rigs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Traffic is being sent south on I-494 and the detour was expected to be in place until 2 p.m., MnDOT said. But one lane opened about 12:30 p.m. with a major traffic jam behind the scene, MnDOT cameras showed.
Icy conditions have made for tough going elsewhere in the Twin Cities metro. In Chaska, police were handling seven different crashes on Hwys. 41 and 212, which “are completely covered with ice,” the city’s Police Department said.
Slippery conditions have Metro Transit buses running behind. By 12:15 p.m., things were improving with about a quarter of trips late by an average of 4 minutes, the agency said.
Earlier in the day, numerous traffic crashes were reported near St. Cloud and MnDOT webcams recorded numerous jackknifed semis and other vehicles in the ditch from western Wright County to the northwest metro.
From 5 to 11 a.m., the State Patrol responded to 128 property damage crashes, 14 that resulted in an injury and one that was fatal. The patrol also responded to 32 vehicles that went off the road and 16 jackknifed semis, the patrol said.
One person died in a crash on Hwy. 169 in Kathio Township near Mille Lacs Lake. At about 8:50 a.m., two vehicles collided “T-bone style” at 460th Street, said Lt. Mike Lee with the patrol. The highway remains closed until 2 p.m., according to MnDOT.