FDA warning hits Minnesota-made infusion pumps for missing regulatory checks

The FDA noted that California-based ICU Medical, a multibillion-dollar device company, has clearance dating to the early 2010s for versions of two devices: the Medfusion Model 4000 Syringe and the CADD Solis VIP Ambulatory infusion pump. But the company failed to submit a premarket submission to the agency for “significant changes or modifications that could significantly affect the safety or effectiveness of these devices,” the agency said in its April 4 warning letter.