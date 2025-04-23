FDA warning hits Minnesota-made infusion pumps for missing regulatory checks

Medical device maker ICU Medical changed designs of infusion pumps made in Minnesota without properly clearing important regulatory checks after a recent recall, according to a Food and Drug Administration warning letter this month.
The FDA noted that California-based ICU Medical, a multibillion-dollar device company, has clearance dating to the early 2010s for versions of two devices: the Medfusion Model 4000 Syringe and the CADD Solis VIP Ambulatory infusion pump. But the company failed to submit a premarket submission to the agency for “significant changes or modifications that could significantly affect the safety or effectiveness of these devices,” the agency said in its April 4 warning letter.
The devices are made at a former Smiths Medical ASD facility in the Twin Cities, which ICU acquired in 2022, the FDA said. Past recalls before the changes tied to the devices are linked to injuries and a death.
Changes made to the devices after the recall rendered them adulterated and misbranded because the modifications weren’t vetted with the FDA before deployment, the FDA letter says.
“Your firm should take prompt action to address the violations identified in this letter,” the agency said. “Failure to adequately address this matter may result in regulatory action being initiated by the FDA without further notice. These actions include, but are not limited to, seizure, injunction, and civil money penalties.”
ICU acquired the Minnesota-based Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group for $2.35 billion in cash and stock in 2022, creating what it called a “leading IV therapy company” around the time. The device maker has faced several recalls related to its infusion pumps in recent years.
An ICU spokesperson said patient safety and regulatory compliance are top priorities. Commercial operations are continuing as usual, the spokesperson added.
“Since acquiring Smiths Medical, ICU Medical has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to improve quality and service at the Minneapolis-based manufacturer,” the spokesperson said.