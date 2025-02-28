Twin Cities Suburbs

ICE detains seven workers at St. Louis Park manufacturing facility

A network of immigration advocacy groups reported that three of the seven detained have been identified.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 28, 2025 at 1:59AM
An ICE officer during a briefing last month in Silver Spring, Md. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Seven workers were detained after agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday morning raided a manufacturing facility in St. Louis Park, according to a network of immigrant advocacy groups.

Those detained worked at HardCoat Inc., a St. Louis Park company that produces anodized aluminum parts for the medical, aerospace, defense and commercial industries. The company was established in 1974, according to its website.

As of Thursday, only three of the seven people detained by ICE had been identified, according to the Immigrant Defense Network, a partnership organized this month of immigrant, labor, faith and community organizations in Minnesota to advocate for immigrant rights.

Messages left with ICE, HardCoat and the Immigrant Defense Network for additional information were not immediately returned Thursday.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

