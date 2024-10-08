Weather permitting, Utah-based Ice Castles, known for its lavish frozen spectacles, will build its next attraction at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Ice Castles will build spectacle at State Fairgrounds this winter
The move to the new site comes after a one-year stint in Maple Grove.
The move to Falcon Heights for the winter of 2024-25 comes after just one year in Maple Grove. Company officials hope they have found a permanent home for the attraction which draws as many as 100,000 spectators.
“It’s a great location, easily accessible,” said spokeswoman Amanda Roseth. “We’d love to be there for many years.”
Ice Castles debuted at the Mall of America in 2012 and has since erected its elaborate creations featuring caves, ice slides, tunnels, fountains and archways in Eden Prairie, Stillwater, Excelsior, New Brighton and, last year, in Maple Grove.
Roseth said Ice Castles enjoyed working with Maple Grove, but “operational challenges” with the site on city-owned land across from Life Time Fitness at Weaver Lake Road and Main Street forced the company to explore other options.
The company had looked at setting up shop at the State Fair in the past, Roseth said. The fair was an interested partner and the two sides came to an agreement, which was announced Monday.
The fair will work with its vendors to expand food and beverage options, she said.
This year’s castle will cover about an acre, should a typical Minnesota winter materialize. Last year, the warmest winter on record made for a slightly smaller creation than normal, and a very short viewing period.
Tickets for this year’s Ice Castles will go on sale Nov. 26. Opening day has not been determined as the weather will play a big role in the timing. But the attraction is generally open for the months of January and February.
“We are excited to be back and are optimistic and hopeful for a cold winter so Minnesotans can come and enjoy,” Roseth said.
