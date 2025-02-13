I was a DEI hire — that’s a good thing

This is exactly why it’s more important than ever to push back against the erasure of these programs. I call on more people of color, especially African Americans, to openly applaud the programs that opened doors for them. I see too many people who instead are loudly proclaiming on social media and in news interviews how they were not a DEI hire. By going on the defensive, they reinforce the false narrative that DEI is something to be ashamed of — when in reality, it’s a vehicle for access, not a handout.