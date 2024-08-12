I stayed at the fanciest hotel in Minnesota – with my dog

There are a few places in the hotel off limits for dogs, like the pool and hot tub. Jenny could’ve been with us for dinner or a drink on the hotel’s outdoor restaurant and bar, Riva Terrace. But it was a bit cool and rainy, so my friend and I opted to eat indoors at the hotel’s Mara restaurant. (The Mediterranean food was so good we ate it all. So, no doggy bag. Don’t tell Jenny.)