I had a heat pump installed and I love it

I don’t claim to be an environmentalist. I drive a Ford F-150 around the country towing a camper at 12 mpg and work from the road for part of each year. I eat red meat, too — way too much, according to my doctor, whose opinion I didn’t even ask for. And I fly to lands both foreign and domestic when I can afford it and have the time. It’s true that I love this planet, but my love is greedy, and I want to see what I can of it before I go.