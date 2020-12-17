A portion of both directions of Hwy. 7 in the west metro will remain closed until midafternoon Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and toppled power lines earlier in the day.

The highway was closed betwen Oak Street in Excelsior and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Xcel Energy crews spent most of the morning making repairs and restoring power to about 1,600 customers who lost service. Most power had been restored by 11:30 a.m., according to the utility's online outage map.

The crash occurred about 4:40 a.m., according to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.

No one was hurt, a police department spokeswoman said.