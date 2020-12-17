A portion of both directions of Hwy. 7 in the west metro will remain closed until midafternoon Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and toppled power lines earlier in the day.
The highway was closed betwen Oak Street in Excelsior and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Xcel Energy crews spent most of the morning making repairs and restoring power to about 1,600 customers who lost service. Most power had been restored by 11:30 a.m., according to the utility's online outage map.
The crash occurred about 4:40 a.m., according to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
No one was hurt, a police department spokeswoman said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Home Depot to pay $20.8M fine for lax contractor oversight
Home Depot Inc. will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that its contractors follow lead paint rules. The civil penalty announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act.
Local
St. Paul preservation commission denies approval of triplex near Summit Ave.
The commission reversed an earlier decision approving construction.
Local
MnDOT launches snowplow naming contest
The agency is following the lead of Scotland, which has monikers for all its snowplows.
Local
Minnesota AG sues bars that defied Walz ban on dine-in service
Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton violated the Walz order on Wednesday.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about Minnesota's vaccine plan
Here are answers to questions you may have about vaccines and the state's strategy to vaccinate millions of Minnesotans.