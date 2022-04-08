A segment of Hwy. 65 in East Bethel is back open following a fatal crash late Thursday.
The highway reopened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday when the scene near 233rd Avenue NE. was cleared.
According to the State Patrol, one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which happened at about 11 p.m.
No other information was immediately released.
