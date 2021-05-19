St. Paul police on Wednesday arrested Nicholas James Firkus on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife more than a decade ago.

A SWAT team took Firkus into custody at his home on Red Oak Drive in Mounds View while executing a sealed arrest warrant just after 5 a.m., said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

The arrest comes 11 years after the death of Heidi Marie Firkus, then 25. Firkus was shot in the back in the kitchen of the couple's home on the 1700 block of Minnehaha Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide.

At the time, Nicholas Firkus told police he confronted an intruder at 6:30 a.m. and the weapon fired, killing Heidi. He was wounded in the leg when the gun discharged a second time, he told police.

Firkus, 38, was interviewed at police headquarters after his arrest and was booked into the Ramsey County jail. He has been charged, but details have been sealed and are not expected to be released until Thursday when Firkus is scheduled to make is first court appearance, said Dennis Gerhardstein with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

"We're extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point," Heidi's family said in a statement. "We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can't have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

