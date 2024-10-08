Gov. Tim Walz has signed an order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to Florida as the Sunshine State braces for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.
Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help out in Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches
The Minnesota National Guard is working with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management to determine how it will help.
Milton, a category 4 storm as of 8 a.m. Tuesday Central Time, was bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula as it tracks toward the west coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said. “This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents in those areas should follow advice issued by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”
Milton could unleash a storm surge of up to 15 feet in Tampa, where the monster storm appears to be headed.
This will be the second hurricane in less than two weeks to strike Florida. Hurricane Milton is rapidly intensifying and expected to overwhelm local emergency response teams still responding to damage left behind by Hurricane Helene.
To manage the expected widespread damage, Florida has requested assistance and support from first responders under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact
“Minnesota will provide every resource we can to support communities across the south that have been devastated this hurricane season,” said Walz. “In this time of crisis, Minnesota’s first responders have demonstrated unyielding dedication. Their efforts are making a critical difference.”
The Minnesota National Guard has members in North Carolina and South Carolina assisting with recovery efforts in those states after Helene brought devastating flooding there.
