Hunter shot in head in Moorhead is not expected to survive

Clay County Sheriff’s Office identifies 34-year-old man who was shot by someone within his hunting party.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 9:14PM

A 34-year-old Dilworth man who was hit in the head by a stray bullet Saturday while deer hunting is not expected to survive.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Jace Srur was shot by someone within his hunting party in rural Moorhead on Nov. 9. Authorities had responded around 8 a.m. and provided first aid before an ambulance arrived and Srur was airlifted to Sanford Hospital.

As of Tuesday, Srur’s injuries were considered “life-threatening and non-survivable,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The shooting is still under investigation.

On the same day, a 37-year-old man was injured in a hunting accident in Lee Township, Minn., however, his injuries weren’t life threatening.

Saturday was the start of Minnesota’s firearm deer hunting season.

