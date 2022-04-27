'Under the Banner of Heaven'

2014's "True Detective" helped revive Matthew McConaughey's career and the cop-drama genre, but subsequent seasons fell short. "Under" is not part of the "Detective" family — but it might as well be. Red-hot Andrew Garfield plays a small-town detective who questions his Mormon faith while investigating some grisly murders. Like "Detective," the seven-part series is more interested in philosophical debates than in finding the killer. Minnesota native Seth Numrich plays one of the key suspects. Thursday, Hulu

NEAL JUSTIN

'Grace and Frankie'

Both Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have had better projects than this sitcom, which is wrapping up its seven-year run. But the dynamic duo has proven you can still deliver solid laughs after age 80. There's a lot of agonizing over death in these final 12 episodes, but the most memorable scenes are when the stars behave like silly teenagers. Tomlin has a great moment when she tries to set a world record for the fastest version of "Yankee Doodle Dandy." Their "9 to 5" co-star Dolly Parton makes a long-anticipated cameo, but you'll have to be patient. Friday, Netflix

N.J.

'Polar Bear'

Catherine Keener isn't getting the great movie roles she once did, so sometimes we have to settle for just hearing her voice. The two-time Oscar nominee is the droll first-person narrator of this documentary, playing a polar bear cub who reminisces about playing with her brother and learning to swim and fish from her mother. Designed to play to very young children, "Polar Bear" makes for a sweet tale that includes scary moments when mom hunts for dinner and a warning about the bears' vanishing habitat. Disney Plus

CHRIS HEWITT

'David Spade: Nothing Personal'

In his new stand-up special, David Spade has a bit about buying a coat for chilly weather. That's appropriate, since he's the latest national headliner to film at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis. The locally aimed jokes don't land as well as the material about his Hollywood adventures, which include enduring less-than-glamorous accommodations for his stint on "Bachelor in Paradise." Netflix

N.J.