Hundreds of Minnesotans joined thousands across the nation on a frigid Saturday to rally support for a progressive agenda that includes abortion and LGBTQ rights, racial justice and support for immigrants and the environment.
Hundreds weather the cold in the People’s March for progressive rights in St. Paul
Similar marches were held in Brainerd, Grand Marais, Moorhead, Olivia and St. Cloud.
Young and old gathered for the march to the State Capitol in St. Paul, one of hundreds of similar rallies held in Minnesota and the U.S. under the People’s March banner.
Some of the marchers carried signs protesting President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office Monday.
Yolanda Martinez Pineda, who danced with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, a traditional Mexica-Nahua (Aztec) indigenous group from Minneapolis that led marchers to the rhythm of drums, said the next few years will be an uphill battle.
“A lot of us work in the community,” Pineda said. “And it’s important that we stand up for what is right: for women’s rights, for LGBTQ rights, for our communities to stay together. We’re not scared even if they’re trying to scare us out. We are still here, and we belong here, and we belong together.”
The march, an extension of the annual Women’s March that began when Trump first entered the White House in 2017, began at St. Paul College and ended at the steps of the Capitol. Participants heard from several speakers, including DFL Sen. Mary Kunesh of New Brighton and comedian Lizz Winstead, head of the Abortion Access Front.
“This is the first time that I’ve been able to join this, and it’s freezing out here. But life depends on it,” said Janice Anderson, 68. “Life depends on people recognizing that we’re all the same.”
Emma Rifai, a Minnesota native who left the state for some time before returning, said she has attended previous marches but that stakes were higher now that she had her toddler, Leila.
“I’m looking down the barrel of her not having the reproductive rights that I grew up with. So I’m not fighting just for us; it’s for her too,” Rifai said.
“Everyone who was fighting this fight eight years ago is tired, but we’ve got to keep coming.”
Meanwhile in the nation’s capital, thousands rallied for causes they believe are under threat from the incoming administration.
Marchers said they were caught off guard by Trump’s victory and are determined now to show that support remains strong for women’s access to abortion, transgender people, combating climate change and other issues.
Marches took place in every state across the United States, more than 350 in all.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
