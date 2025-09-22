Hundreds pay graveside respects to Hill City veteran they never knew

HILL CITY, MINN. – Among the hundreds at a graveside service for Rosslyn Edward Gresens, killed in action while serving in Korea in 1950, fewer than a handful had met him.
His niece, Judy Pierce, has a photograph of herself as a small child standing next to him. Ross Hogate, an urn bearer, was named for his great uncle. Bert Kortekaas, 96, was a classmate in Hill City but too much time has passed for him to remember specifics about Gresens.
While Gresens still has family in this part of northern Minnesota, many of the attendees were veterans who wanted to pay respect to one of their own — and were glad to know that the search for those who were lost continues.
Gresens’ remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency earlier this year — 75 years after he went missing during a patrol. On Monday, Gresens was buried with military honors at Macville Cemetery in Swatara, Minn., 6 miles south of his hometown. He had enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949.
“It’s a big deal for everybody,” said Floodwood mayor Tad Farrell, who cleared his calendar for the service. “Nobody wants to leave anybody behind, whether it’s Hill City or Los Angeles County. It’s a big deal to have a brother come home.”
Pierce couldn’t help but think of her late grandmother Hattie Gresens, Rosslyn’s mother.
“She always, always thought he would come home,” Pierce said. “She thought he was still missing. She held on to that and prayed he would come home.”
Gresens, who was cremated, was buried Monday on top of his mother’s remains. Hattie Gresens died in 1977 at age 85.