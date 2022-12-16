It was an emotional night for participants of Minneapolis' 38th annual Homeless Memorial March, as they walked through the city holding up signs with the names of every Minnesotan who died while homeless in 2022.

As the crowd of about 250 began their silent march through the snowy streets Thursday night, shelter manager Robert Hofmann glanced up and saw the name of Harry "Eddie" Crevier, a homeless man he knew who came into his shelter regularly just before he died at 60.

"I miss the dude; I can see his face clearly in my mind," Hofmann said while carrying a sign of someone else who died. "He was a really funny, enthusiastic guy, with piercing blue eyes."

The silent march is held each year as a way to honor people who died while they were homeless, advocates who died, and those who passed who were previously homeless.

In 2022 there were 153 Minnesotans who died while homeless, 95 who died while previously homeless, and 20 advocates who passed, according to Simpson Housing Services, which provides shelter and support services.

The march was organized by Simpson Housing and the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless. After starting from Plymouth Congregational Church, the crowd walked northwest on Groveland Avenue and circled around Loring Park, before going into downtown and then heading back towards the church. Each sign had the name of the person, their age, and their city of residence.

A few cars driving by honked in support. Many of the people marching said they work as homeless service providers, and that they enjoy the feeling of coming together in their field to remember those lost who otherwise often aren't given a formal sendoff.

"A lot of folks in our community don't get a dignified service of remembrance, so this is a chance for us to lift up people's names, and the memories of people that we know, and take some time to deliberately honor them," Hofmann said.

Several of the marchers said they were either homeless or previously were. Mike Bulau said he's currently in-between housing, and that he thinks the march fills an important role by memorializing people who otherwise wouldn't be.

"Sometimes you don't hear from someone you know for a while, and then you find out they're dead," he said.

According to Simpson Housing, which tracks the number of homeless deaths in Minnesota each year, there was a decrease from 202 in 2021 to 153 in 2022, not including formerly homeless people.

Both years had more reported deaths than any of the previous three years, with 99 in 2018, 103 in 2019 and 85 in 2020. The organization estimates there are around 20,000 people currently experiencing homelessness in Minnesota.

Others were carrying the names of people who they assisted and then died after getting into housing. Edward Weibye said his sign was the name of a man he knew who had been homeless for 20 years and got into permanent housing, but then died of cancer 9 months later.

"Anytime someone's been outside for that many years, struggling with mental health, and then to get their own place, it's a beautiful thing," Weibye said. "At the same time it can be a burden because they've never had that experience before and don't know how to approach it."

After getting back and filing into the church, several gave speeches, including community volunteer Buffy Moore. She received housing assistance at Simpson 25 years ago before finding permanent housing and getting a job working for Hennepin County. In her speech, Moore discussed the need to ensure people have access to healthcare and other services, and her own experiences with people disappearing at facilities she worked in.

"These are the people who the majority of the world throws away," she said. "They don't see the value in these individuals, but I do."

Following the comments the crowd sat in silence as several people lit candles and read the names out loud of each person who died, while a cellist played somber music in the background.