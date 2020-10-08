Two protests were underway in the Twin Cities Thursday night to decry the release of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd on May 25.

The evening rallies — one in Minneapolis, one in St. Paul — came on the heels of a march Wednesday night in south Minneapolis that ended when 51 people were arrested near the Minneapolis police’s Fifth Precinct headquarters at 3101 Nicollet Av.

As for 7 p.m. Thursday evening, both protests remained peaceful and no one had been arrested.

In Minneapolis, several hundred people gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center for a protest organized by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Black Lives Matter Minnesota and other activist organizations.

Standing on the center’s steps, organizers called for Chauvin to be taken back into custody as about 10 Aztec dancers from Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli circled two drum players wearing colorful feathers.

The crowd chanted, “Say his name! George Floyd!” and “No justice, no peace!”

Protesters blocked in the intersection of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1790391

Chauvin shouldn’t have been given the option of bail, the protesters said.

Before the rally, Justice for Jamar representative DeShaun McDonald said, “It’s a shame that all four killer cops of George Floyd are eating dinner with their families, awaiting their day in court. It’s a shame that a murderer can be released by $1 million bond that he doesn’t have because he’s being charged with tax fraud.”

In the St. Paul event dubbed The Secret March, scores of marchers gathered on University Avenue and headed toward the State Capitol. St. Paul police staffed intersections to keep cars from getting onto University.

The St. Paul event was organized by the nonprofits the Justice Squad, Visual Black Justice, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence and 10K Foundation.

“We fully expect a peaceful protest tonight,” said Mayor Melvin Carter, who was a block off of University as marchers walked past.

Chauvin left Oak Park Heights prison Wednesday after posting $1 million bond. In anticipation of unrest, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and mobilized 100 State Patrol troopers and 75 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers to help local law enforcement in case of trouble.

Chauvin, who has been fired, was initially booked into the Ramsey County jail after being charged in Floyd’s death and then moved to the state prison for security reasons. He is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched peacefully from the site where Floyd died a few blocks north and back, while a contingent of marchers made their way to the Fifth Precinct, where many of the arrests took place.

There were 51 arrests made by various law enforcement agencies in connection with the protest, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Thursday.

Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanor offenses. The Hennepin County jail log shows many were cited for unlawful assembly. One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and one other on a felony warrant, he said.

The state Department of Public Safety disclosed that 24 of the overall arrests were made by the State Patrol and another 10 by DNR officers.

A live news feed from Unicorn Riot showed several people being ordered to get down on the ground in preparation for arrest on suspicion of illegal assembly.

Members of the National Lawyers Guild were on the scene offering legal support to protesters, and at least two of its members were arrested, Unicorn Riot reported.

Staff writers Abby Simons and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.