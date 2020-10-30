But seriously, folks

Viewers accustomed to watching Hugh Laurie play acerbic characters like he did in “House” and “Veep” may be disappointed in his latest role, a humorless British politician in “Roadkill.” But once you forgive screenwriter David Hare for not giving his star plenty of barbs, you may enjoy this tamer version of “House of Cards,” a four-part “Masterpiece” that has a lot to say about politics and media manipulation.

8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Food for thought

No one enjoys food more than Phil Rosenthal. In a batch of new episodes of “Somebody Feed Phil,” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” co-creator takes almost cartoonish delight in biting into a chocolate éclair in San Francisco and cutting into a giant steak in Mississippi. His culinary trips aren’t as educational as other shows in the genre, but few others will leave you salivating quite as much.

Now streaming on Netflix

Ghost of a chance

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, the team behind “Superfuzz” and “Shaun of the Dead,” take on the paranormal in “Truth Seekers,” an eight-part comedy that could use a cameo from the Pillsbury Doughboy. Frost plays a broadband installer who casually investigates the supernatural with his inexperienced partner. The big laughs of past Frost/Pegg collaborations are missing, but die-hard fans of ghost-busting series may get a chuckle or two.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Broadway baby

Sitcoms haven’t always been great platforms for Broadway stars, but I have high hopes for Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford in “B Positive.” At first, Chuck Lorre’s latest series revolves around a sad-sack therapist (Thomas Middleditch) confronting renal failure. But “Kinky Boots” veteran Ashford dominates the action as soon as she’s introduced as a possible kidney donor, stealing every scene with her super­smart takes on the dumb-blonde role.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Listen to the music

Music fans traditionally put up with the boring speeches during the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” in exchange for the elaborate jams paying tribute to legends. But due to the pandemic, this year’s concert was scrapped, leaving us with nothing but laudatory comments about the greatness of the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. Without the performances, this two-hour special feels more like an obligation than a celebration.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO