Hugh Grant spent half his career in rom-coms. Now he plays monsters, and he's never been happier

GRANT: Yes, weirdly it has, and it's hard to say why. Is it a sort of exorcism or something? I don't know. Way back in my 20s, when I started out acting, the only thing I thought I could ever bring to entertainment was doing silly characters, doing voices. I did them as a kid to the point where I drove people mad. I was never myself. My parents and my school teachers used to say, ''Come on, just drop it. Who's the real Hugh Grant?'' So it was a bit weird to have a career as a leading-man romantic comedies where I didn't get to be anyone unusual or weird. So I feel like this is something I can do, and quite like doing. At the same time, I learned some tricks of film acting and got a little bit better.