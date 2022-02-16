A 37-year-old man has been charged with inflicting fatal blows to one of his twin infant children in the family's home in Hudson, Wis.

Paul W. Marshall was charged Tuesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse in connection with the Feb. 7 death of one of the twins and the injuring of the other.

Marshall was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail and has a court appearance scheduled for March 1. His attorney, Aaron Nelson, said he would respond to the allegations soon.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found five broken ribs in the boy that were in the healing process and skull fractures that had yet to start healing.

The fractures "would result from a significant blow," the criminal complaint read, citing the autopsy's findings. "An accidental fall from being held would not cause the injuries [the boy] suffered."

According to the charges:

Police were dispatched to the Marshall home on the night of Feb. 4 about a baby not breathing. Officers arrived to find paramedics tending to the 7-week-old boy. The baby resumed breathing, then was taken by medical personnel to a Children's Hospital in St. Paul. He was declared dead three days later.

A doctor at the hospital said "he had some concerns" about the child, specifically about a skull fracture that had gone undiagnosed and bleeding on the brain, the complaint read. The doctor added that he suspected the parents, who were at the hospital, were not telling the truth about their boy's injuries.

Another doctor told the mother, Sarah Marshall, that her other twin, a daughter, had a skull fracture but no bleeding on the brain, broken ribs that were healing and leg fractures.

The mother told police that on Feb. 4 her husband took the twin boy downstairs to the cool basement to calm him down. She said he was coming back up the stairs when he told her that the boy spit up, went limp and was not breathing.

She described her husband a wonderful father who has no temper and doesn't strike the twins or their 2 1⁄ 2 -year old daughter.

Questioned by police at the hospital, Paul Marshall said the boy had been getting fussier in recent weeks. Like Sarah Marshall, he said the boy spit up and went limp while with him in the basement. He denied that he or his wife would ever intentionally hurt their children.

A friend of the family told police that she has seen Paul Marshall be rough with the babies on several occasions, but she just viewed him being "just a man," the complaint read. The friend added that she is "pretty sure he is the one that has done all of this, [and] she thinks these injuries would have been accidental out of frustration," the complaint continued.