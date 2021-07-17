Hubbard County authorities have identified a 65-year-old Brooklyn Park man who drowned early this week while fishing on Little Mantrap Lake in Clover Township.

The victim, Bruce Moore, had been staying at a relative's cabin in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call about 9 p.m. Monday that a man had fallen out of a small fishing boat that then spun out of control. Witnesses had tried to throw Moore a life jacket, but he went underwater before he could grab it. One witness dove into the water to try to help Moore, but could not find him underwater.

Deputies and a citizen were able to disable the out-of-control boat as the Lakes Area Dive Team searched for Moore. Within 30 minutes, sonar located him in 16 feet of water.

Witnesses said that Moore had been having problems with the motor and the boat was headed fast across the lake when a loud bang was heard and Moore was apparently thrown from the boat, which then started going in circles.

