How Zorbaz became greater Minnesota’s best-known beach bar

Zorbaz may be less about the food than the attitude. But the concept never would have endured, much less been reproduced, if Minnesotans didn’t like it. “Zorbaz is one of those things in life that doesn’t need the internet or the NYT sticking their noses into it,” one commenter wrote. “It’s Minnesota’s. We don’t need the world to understand or approve it. We love it for what it is, and we forgive it for what it’s not.”