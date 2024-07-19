COMPUTER CLASS

Assist Neighborhood House in computer classes with students working toward digital literacy. Must be at least 18. One-hour opportunities, mornings and evenings. neighborhoodhousemn.org

MEALS ON WHEELS

Help the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation deliver Meals on Wheels in the St. Paul area. You can volunteer solo, with a friend or family member, or with a work or community group for a 10:30-11:30 a.m. shift weekly. Minimum age is 18. On-call weekday routes also available. wilder.org

THRIFT STORE

Support Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Resale Select. Sort and process donations (basic clothing and household items) and help with projects in the Resale Store. Plymouth location. iocp.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while greeting guests and providing support for staff. Help with some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

YOUTH MENTORING

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need a positive role model. Will connect (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org

HANDYPERSON

Help Avivo work with the maintenance team on various handyperson projects. Touch up paint, hanging cabinets, changing light bulbs and more. Basic maintenance skills a plus. Must be able to lift 25 pounds and climb stairs. avivomn.org

MENTOR MOMS

Help out FamilyWise Services with their Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as young mothers journey from pregnancy to motherhood; 2-6 hours a month. familywiseservices.org

FAMILY

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

ENVIRONMENT

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront through on-the-ground projects, events and training. Individual and group projects include planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations. greatrivergreening.org

ARTS

Assist North Suburban Center for the Arts with various positions including events, community outreach, front desk and facility maintenance. Fridley location. northsuburbanarts.org

SCHOOL KITS

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners serves the west metro area. Groups needed to collect grade-specific supply kits for students returning to school in the fall. Staffers can assist you in determining appropriate items. iocp.org

FINANCE

Reach for Resources assists those with disabilities through a variety of programs. Help with financial reporting to the board of directors. Financial background needed. reachforresources.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to age 5. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Lending events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

CLOTHING CLOSET

Help to ensure a positive shopping experience for Clothing Closet clients at Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Provide service to shoppers. Sort and shelve clothing donations and track household items as needed. Weekly commitment; opportunities available on weekdays during business hours. hallieqbrown.org/site

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.