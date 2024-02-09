HOMEOWNER HELP

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in their community. A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman, light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance. Opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

THRIFT STORE

Help at all three of Arc's Value Village locations to stock the sales floor and merchandise. Shifts available 7 days/week, 2-3 hour shifts. arcsvaluevillage.org

FOOD SHELF

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design. Work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours per design. Work remotely, but occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

DRIVER

The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation operates a day treatment program that provides services to children (ages 6-12) with mental health issues. Weekdays after school. Drive a provided vehicle and pick up children at school and drop them off at home. Must be at least 25 and have a good driving record (no special license required) and pass the required background checks. wilder.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to help with communities. readysetsmile.org

MAIL ASSISTANT

Help deliver mail to Care Center residents at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Tuesdays through Saturdays in the late morning. lyngblomsten.org

ADULT ASSISTANCE

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities include activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

DATA ENTRY

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Support tracking in-kind donations using Raisers Edge software. Knowledge of the software helpful but not required. Training provided. avivomn.org

TEACHING ASSISTANT

Vietnamese Social Services of Minnesota works to maintain the identity of the Vietnamese community while addressing the basic economic, education and health needs of refugees and immigrants statewide. Assist students online or in person. Flexible scheduling. vssmn.org

INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANT

Assist Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academics, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship, recreation, athletics, career and college readiness, and art. Weekday afternoon and evenings. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront. Through on-the-ground projects, volunteer events and training, they are making a difference in caring for our natural resources. Individual and group projects, planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations are just some of the projects. greatrivergreening.org

FOOD ASSISTANT

Neighborhood House opens its new location on Montreal Av. in St. Paul for its food market. Weigh and record groceries, bag items. Weekly commitment, with shifts available weekdays. neighborhoodhousemn.org

CAMP ASSISTANT

Camp Odayin helps children with heart disease. Cabin counselors for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.